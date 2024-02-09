The 2024 Down by Downtown Music Festival

The Freedom First Down by Downtown music festival is gearing up to show natives and all the tourists coming to town for the Blue Ridge Marathon a good time. The four day festival spotlights more than a dozen local venues as well as local and national musicians. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.