2 crashes, 1 one dead, domestic dispute; State Police investigating

(from VSP) The Virginia State Police is investigating two crashes that occurred Friday night (Nov. 20) in Botetourt County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a domestic dispute began involving a couple and other family members in the City of Roanoke. The couple and family members left the scene and drove through Roanoke County and into Botetourt County where the vehicles stopped at the intersection of Read Mountain Road and Sanderson Drive in the community of Cloverdale. An altercation between the family members occurred at this location which involved shots being fired and the husband and wife leaving in separate vehicles.

At 11:37 p.m., Virginia State Police was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Read Mountain Road and Pheasant Run. One of the two vehicles then fled the scene and crashed into an embankment near an apartment complex along Birchwood Lane. It was at this second crash location that state police located the husband and wife. Both were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The husband, Reshawn Martin, 26, of Roanoke, Va., succumbed to his injuries later Saturday morning (Nov. 21). The wife’s injuries were serious, but non-life threatening.

State police has confirmed that the shots were fired by another adult male family member, but no one was injured. That individual has not been charged at this time. The Virginia State Police Salem Division Crash Reconstruction Team and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office are investigating the incident.