UVA wins, VT, LU lose

| By

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns and Virginia beat Abilene Christian 55-15 on Saturday night. Armstrong completed just 16 passes, but the scoring throws covered 28 yards to Tony Poljan, 90 yards to Lavel Davis Jr., 56 yards to Keytaon Thompson and 52 yards to Ra’Shaun Henry as the Cavaliers made quick work of their Southland Conference foe.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Hokiesports.com) Pittsburgh outscored Virginia Tech 24-0 in the second half and the Panthers rolled, knocking off the Hokies 47-14 in an ACC game played Saturday evening at Heinz Field. The Hokies lost their third consecutive game and fell to 4-5 overall, 4-4 in the ACC. Pittsburgh moved to 5-4 overall, 4-4 in league play and beat the Hokies for the sixth time in the past seven meetings between the two programs at Heinz Field.

Liberty lost at NC State 15-14, to fall to 8-1