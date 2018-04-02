17-year-old caught with handgun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

From Transportation Security Administration: A 17-year-old Roanoke, Virginia, youth was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration with a handgun at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint on Friday, March 30. The TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint x-ray monitor detected the .38 caliber revolver inside the youth’s carry-on bag. It was not loaded.

TSA officials notified the airport police, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and detained the young man for questioning.

As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900. The complete list of penalties is posted online here: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site here: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.