15-year-old boy missing for 9 days

NEWS RELEASE: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Dillon Hoelzle. His is a white male with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. He is 5’06 and 105 pounds. Dillon ran away from his home in Bedford County on April 4th, 2020. He may be staying in the Vinton or Salem areas with a male subject possibly named Antonio, who also goes by the street name of “Sug” (pronounced Shug). Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Arney at 540-586-7827.