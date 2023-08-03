Franklin County has a plan for 80+ acres of new housing

| By

Franklin County hopes to encourage more business development — and help address a county-wide housing shortage — by transforming more than 80 acres of county-owned land into residential development. County officials say there are no homes listed anywhere in Franklin County right now for under $100,000 and just seven homes between $100,000 and $200,000. With a countywide unemployment rate of 2.9%, officials believe more available housing is vital for future business development because a continued shortage could discourage employers from locating or expanding in Franklin County. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: