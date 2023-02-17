Sure sign of spring in downtown Roanoke is just over three weeks away

A sure sign of spring in Roanoke is now just over three weeks away. The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to head through downtown on March 11. Roanoke’s Parade has been recognized in the past as one of the largest of its kind on the East Coast. Organizers say it is an important day for downtown businesses when many people who come downtown for the parade also eat and shop there. It is also the day the Roanoke Farmer’s Market comes to life for another year. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

