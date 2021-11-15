Local Medicare counselor urges caution before enrolling in certain programs

It’s Medicare open enrollment season, the time when those on Medicare can decide whether to keep their plans or change them. A long-time Medicare counselor in the region says if you or a loved one are thinking about changing to a Medicare Advantage plan, it is often best to think again. These are the plans for which former athletes or stars like Joe Namath and Jimmie Walker are often on ads promising all kinds of potential Medicare benefits, but Shannon Abell says that’s before you get to the fine print, and in many cases, he says, those plans end up paying far less than recipients expect. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Shannon Abell is conducting a Medicare information program that is open to all on Thursday, May 18 in Vinton. Click here for more information