10 new coronavirus cases reported in Roanoke Valley

10 new confirmed or probable cases have been attributed to the Roanoke Valley by the Virginia Department of Health, according to data released this morning. Health officials are reporting 4 new cases in Roanoke City bringing the total there to 171 and 4 new cases in Roanoke County bringing the overall case count to 110. VDH is also reporting 2 new cases in Botetourt County. No new deaths have been reported in the Roanoke Valley over the more recent 24 hour span.