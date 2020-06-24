$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in Floyd

NEWS RELEASE: Somewhere, there is a ticket from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. It may be in a glove compartment somewhere, or it could be in someone’s wallet. Wherever it is, that ticket is now worth $1 million.

It was bought at the Food Lion at 350 West Main Street in Floyd.

The winning numbers for the June 23 drawing were 6-20-37-40-48, and the Mega Ball number was 15. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only he Mega Ball number. That wins Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million.

This ticket was the only one nationwide to match the first five numbers in the June 23 drawing. No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $35 million jackpot, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $44 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:00. Drawings are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and streamed live at www.valottery.com. The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:00. Drawings are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and streamed live at www.valottery.com. The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.