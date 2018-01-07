Winter Weather Advisory issued for wintry precipitation Monday

From the National Weather Service: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY. A weak area of low pressure will pass to the south of the region Monday into Monday night. Moisture lifting northeast ahead of this system will overspread residual cold air in place. This will result in periods of light wintry precipitation on Monday with a mix of snow and sleet transitioning to rain and freezing rain Monday afternoon.

WHAT…Snow and sleet at the onset, followed by a mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected. The ice will result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges, especially during the evening commute on Monday. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze can be expected along with a light coating of snow.

WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.