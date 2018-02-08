VT lab works with railroads to make trains safer

February 8th, 2018 | Written by:

Several fatal recent accidents involving Amtrak passenger trains have raised concerns over rail safety, and one of the places most involved in helping railroads become safer is at Virginia Tech. The university’s Railway Technologies Laboratory helps major railroads and Amtrak develop means to operate more efficiently and safely. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, the lab’s director says despite these recent accidents, railroad safety has significantly improved in recent decades.

02-08 Rail Safety Wrap2-WEB

