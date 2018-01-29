Roanoke man dies in single-vehicle Bedford County crash

There’s been a fatal single-vehicle crash in Bedford County. Virginia State Police say in a news release that 25-year-old Adam Foutz of Roanoke was not wearing his seatbelt when his car ran off the left side of Route 460 late Saturday night, struck a culvert and overturned several times. There’s no mention of anyone other than Foutz being in the vehicle.

From Virginia State Police: BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper L. W. Monteith is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred at 11:46 p.m. Saturday (Jan 27) on Route 460, near the intersection of Route 697 in Bedford County.

A 2005 BMW 325 was traveling east on Route 460, when it ran off the left side of the roadway into the median, struck a culvert and overturned several times. The vehicle came to rest in the westbound travel lanes.

The driver was identified as Adam Lee Foutz, 25, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Foutz was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Roanoke Memorial Hospital notified the Virginia State Police that Mr. Foutz died on January 28, 2018, at 2:00 a.m. from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

###