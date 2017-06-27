Dominion wins approval for contested substation, power line

June 27th, 2017 | Written by:

Virginia regulators have awarded approval to Dominion Energy for a hotly contested substation and powerline to provide electric service for an Amazon data center in Northern Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the State Corporation Commission gave the final approval last week. The transmission line will run from Gainesville to Haymarket and many residents along its proposed path have been stridently against it, asking that Dominion’s request be denied or that the line be buried underground. The commission has said it would be too expensive to bury the line.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test