The Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority’s fiber optic system is now in year two of full operation; it was on May 9th of last year that the high-speed broadband service went on line. Authority President Frank Smith says all currently-planned fiber optic lines should be in place by early August. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

05-10 Broadband Wrap-WEB

Smith spoke live this morning on The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

05-10 Frank Smith Raw-WEB