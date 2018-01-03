Blizzard warning issued for Norfolk area

We have more cold weather in the forecast, but that’s nothing compared to what the Norfolk area faces tonight and Thursday morning. A rare blizzard warning is in effect overnight for much of Hampton Roads, with up to a foot of wind-driven snow possible in places.

From the National Weather Service: BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY. Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very dangerous to impossible, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches. WHERE…Norfolk/Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach Counties. WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.