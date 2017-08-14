As Charlottesville hopes to begin the healing, McAuliffe says white supremacists should leave the US

(AP photo)

The City of Charlottesville hopes to begin its recovery today from a violent and deadly weekend. It started with plans for an “alt right” and white supremacist rally before taking its deadly turn when a car plowed into a group of counter-demonstrators, killing one of them. That led Governor McAuliffe to say Sunday at a “Unity and Prayer” rally in Richmond that white supremacists have no place in this country — and they should leave. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

