Man convicted of killing family of 4 is executed in Virginia

JARRATT, Va. (AP) – Virginia has executed a man convicted of killing two young girls and their parents during a New Year’s Day home invasion more than 11 years ago.Authorities say 39-year-old Ricky Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. yesterday following a lethal injection at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia. Asked if he had any last words, he responded, “Nope.”Gray was sentenced to death for the slayings of 9-year-old Stella Harvey and her 4-year-old sister Ruby. Gray also was convicted of killing their parents, Bryan and Kathryn Harvey. The family was attacked when their front door was open as they prepared to hold a holiday party.All were found in their burning home in Richmond, bound, beaten, stabbed and with their throats cut.