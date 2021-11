Youngkin thanks supporters in Salem; discusses agenda

| By

After meeting State Senators at Hotel Roanoke this morning during their committee conference, Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin was back at CommUNITY Church in Salem to thank supporters – and sounding some familiar themes:

Virginia school systems have denied teaching CRT. Youngkin also said public schools will be open 5 days a week and will “never” be shut down again going forward.