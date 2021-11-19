Wisconsin jury acquits Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges

(ABC News) A Wisconsin jury has acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges in his homicide trial. The 18-year-old fell to the ground after hearing the verdict. “The jury, which represented our community in this trial, has spoken,” lead prosecutor Thomas Binger said.

Earlier this week, Binger said the state would not comment after the verdict.Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, claiming he shot three men, two fatally, in self-defense during a 2020 protest. A charge of violating a curfew that was imposed during the protests in Kenosha was dropped during the trial.

The charges stemmed from the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and a shooting that left 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz wounded. During his testimony, Rittenhouse said he shot all three men with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in self-defense. “I didn’t intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me,” Rittenhouse repeatedly said, at one point breaking down and sobbing on the witness stand.