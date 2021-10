Youngkin tells Roanoke County crowd there’s a clear choice on election day

A rally in southwest Roanoke County today drew a big crowd as Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin told the party faithful – with the polls now showing a dead heat – this is their moment, as he looks to block Democrat Terry McAuliffe from winning a second term on election day. Republican candidate for Attorney General Jason Miyares and local elected GOP officials also addressed the crowd.