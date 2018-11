Younger voters could be a key says local millenial

| By

Turnout – especially from younger voters – is seen as a key in many races locally and across the country. At the Lincoln Terrace Elementary School polling location in northwest Roanoke this morning, 26-year-old Darius Smith was handing out sample ballots to people on their in way to vote. Smith is also joining other millenials tonight at Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers for an election night watch party.

11-6 Voter Turnout#1-WEB