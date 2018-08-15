Yokohama union workers to rally as contract talks continue

| By

Union workers at Yokohama Tire in Salem will hold a “Solidarity Rally” this afternoon to show their unhappiness with the company’s latest contract proposals. Members of United Steelworkers Union Local 1023 say they will demonstrate outside the Yokohama plant from 2:45 to 5:15 pm. The former four-year contract expired in May at which point the company and union agreed to extend its provisions as bargaining continued for a new agreement. As of late 2016, Yokohama employed close to 600 union workers in Salem. Our request for a company comment has not yet been returned.