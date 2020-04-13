Yokohama Tire plant in Salem to remain closed indefinitely

| By

Yokohama Tire announced today that both of its U.S. plants will remain closed until further notice due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A company news release says the Salem location and a second plant in Mississippi have both undergone sterilization and decontamination measures while production has been idled.

NEWS RELEASE: SANTA ANA, CA – (Apr. 13, 2020) – Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA) announced today that both of its U.S. plants will remain closed until further notice due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of production will remain in effect at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi (YTMM) and Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia (YTMV).

YTMM, based in West Point, Mississippi, produces commercial truck tires, while YTMV in Salem, Virginia manufactures passenger and light truck tires.

Yokohama, which is committed to the health and safety of plant employees, as well as the community at large, initiated the controlled shutdowns to help stem the spread of COVID-19. Several preventative measures are also in effect at all company facilities. To ensure the health and safety of all personnel upon their return, the two plants have undergone sterilization and decontamination measures while production is idled.

All other facilities remain open and operational, including all U.S. distribution centers where Yokohama’s supply position is healthy. Active efforts to mitigate any disruptions are ongoing as the company continues to work closely with their valued dealer partners.