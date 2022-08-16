WRABA opens its second new home in 14 months

For the second time in just over a year The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association has cut the ribbon on a new home office – and an even larger shared workspace for small businesses. Its in a renovated strip small space at Williamson Road Plaza. WRABA had just moved into a smaller renovated office and shared workspace last June. The 2900 square foot property at Williamson Road Plaza was completely re-done by Structures Design Build, with help from a $150,000 state grant that came from ARPA funds. Valerie Brown is the executive director for “WRABA”; she hopes that others see the potential as well: