“Worth the Wait”: Area tourism officials launch look-ahead website

Roanoke-area tourism officials are looking ahead to the time when people will once again start making travel and vacation plans — and they have already launched efforts to help bring many of them here. It starts with a web site and a slogan: “Virginia’s Blue Ridge — Worth the Wait.” WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

Click here for the “Virginia’s Blue Ridge — Worth the Wait” web site: