Working from home now? Goodwill stores have computer deals

If you are suddenly working from home or watching kids do their schoolwork on-line due to COVID-19 – and realize you need a better computer – Goodwill Industries of the Valleys may be able to help you find one on a budget. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

