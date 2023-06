Worker reportedly airlifted from Volvo Trucks plant in Dublin

A worker at Volvo Trucks Plant in Pulaski County reportedly had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital after the employee fell between the truck and the dock landing on their head. There has been no official confirmation from Volvo however, a source tells WFIR that a lifeguard helicopter arrived right at the Volvo plant. No update on the victim’s condition.