Women’s Luncheon at Taubman celebrates art and education

Call it a real “Power Lunch” – more than 250 of the region’s top female leaders, professionals and philanthropists turned out for the 17th Annual Women’s Luncheon at the Taubman Museum of Art today. Regine Archer – matriarch of the Blue Ridge Beverage Company – received the Ann Fralin Award, which annually recognizes a local woman for commitment to the arts, education and quality of life. Roanoke City Public Schools superintendent Verletta White was presented the Sheila S. Strauss Art Venture Award for outstanding leadership in arts education: