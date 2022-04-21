Woman killed after Floyd County crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Floyd County Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 10:46 a.m. on Route 58, east of Route 780 in Floyd County. Michael Borer, 61, of Ottawa, OH, was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer west on Route 58, when he drove off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and flipped. His passenger Alicia Borer, 30, was ejected from the explorer during the crash.

Alicia died at the scene. Micheal wasn’t injured in the crash.