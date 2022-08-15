Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspects were located on scene and details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.