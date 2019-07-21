Woman fatally shot in Roanoke

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On July 21, 2019 shortly after 1:00 am, Roanoke Police responded to a report of someone who had been shot in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue SE. Responding officers located an adult female with a gunshot wound outside of a residence. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld until proper notifications are made. No arrests have been made regarding this incident at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text “RoanokePD” to insure it is properly routed. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.