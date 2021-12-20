Woman dies when car leaves Bedford County road, strikes tree

State Police say a Moneta woman was killed when her car ran off State Route 24 in Bedford County and struck a tree. It happened around 7:00 am Monday a few miles east of Stewartsville. Troopers say 41-year-old Vanessa Jayne Hilton was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

