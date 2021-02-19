With Pfizer vaccine 85 percent effective is a second dose needed?

A new study reported on today says the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is 85 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infection – so is the second dose still essential? Dr. Cynthia Morrow is director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts; she also noted today that despite some adverse weather last week the “show rate” for people receiving their second dose at a mass vaccination clinic was 98 percent. Morrow also said a second dose shipment of the Moderna vaccine is late-arriving due to poor weather nationwide, but she’s hopeful it will arrive in the district before its needed for an event next week. As for whether people should get a second Pfizer shot: