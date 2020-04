With more of us at home, more are adopting pets

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is closed to the public right now, but at the same time, the number of pet adoptions is higher than normal. You can probably figure out the reason: with so many of us stuck at home, we have more time to get used to a new four-legged companion, and many people are choosing to do just that. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

