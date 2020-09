With dining halls closed to many, VT helps create campus lunch delivery app

Lunch options are limited this year at Virginia Tech for the thousands of students, faculty and staff who normally take advantage of campus dining halls — but cannot this year. So the university has joined forces with the Town of Blacksburg and some of its restaurants to create an app specifically for lunchtime deliveries to campus. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more on “Blacksburg Delivers“:

