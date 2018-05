With Dem. challenger confirmed, Congressman Garrett seeks first re-election

The major party candidates are set for this year’s election in the 5th Congressional District. Democrats officially nominated Leslie Cockburn Saturday to challenge first-term Republican Tom Garrett. We heard from Cockburn Friday, and today, it is Garrett’s turn. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

