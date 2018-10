News release: The Blacksburg Police Department is asking for help to identify the below pictured subject as part of an ongoing investigation. The subject is described as a white male, wearing a gray hoodie and sunglasses at the time of the incident. Anyone who may be able to identify the subject is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or anonymously at 540-443-1423 or by email at CIU@blacksburg.gov. No further details will be provided at this time.