Whitesnake Farewell World Tour coming to Elmwood Park

| By

(Roanoke, Virginia) Berglund Center and City of Roanoke Parks & Recreation are proud to announce the final installment of the Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault concert series at Elmwood Park! The Whitesnake Farewell World Tour, comes to Roanoke in concert on Friday, September 9 at 7:30pm. This concert is presented by Bud Light, iHeartRadio stations 104.9 Steve FM and WROV, and WSLS-10. Founded in 1978 by singer and Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer, David Coverdale, the band have earned multiplatinum albums, including TROUBLE, LOVEHUNTER, READY AND WILLING and COME AN’ GET IT, through to the explosive hard rock of the revamped SNAKE sound with the multi-platinum SLIDE IT IN and having just celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017, 1987’s self-titled mega-million-selling smash-hit album, WHITESNAKE. From these albums came multiple top 10 hits worldwide, including 2 number 1 singles with “Here I Go Again” and “Is This Love,” as well as the unforgettable hammer of “Still Of The Night,” all leading to virtual 24-hour domination of MTV around the globe. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 13, 2022 and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

 Event: September 9, 2022 | Elmwood Park

 Show Time: 7:30pm

 Tickets: $49 In Advance, $54 Day Of, $708 VIP Table