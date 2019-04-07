WFIR wins top statewide news/sports honors

The Associated Press has honored WFIR News and Sports with top awards for radio stations in Virginia’s and West Virginia’s largest cities. “The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News” was honored for “Best Newscast” in competition with stations in Richmond, Norfolk, and Charleston, West Virginia. WFIR received second-place honors for its website; WTOP in Washington, which has an FM transmitter licensed to Virginia, was first in that category.

WFIR Sports earned first-place honors in the “Best Sports Feature” category for our story on “The Making of Negro League Legend Larry LaGrande”. The judges also gave the station top honors among Virginia stations for “Best Sports Operation” featuring “Greg Roberts Live”.

The awards were presented over the weekend at the Greenbrier Resort.