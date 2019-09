West End Center turns 40

The West End Center on Patterson Avenue southwest offers afterschool and all-day summer camp programs for children from low-income families. Its also turning 40 and today they cut a ribbon and are holding an open house until 6:30. Joy Parrish is the executive director. She says its notable for a small non-profit largely supported by donations to make it to the 40-year mark.

