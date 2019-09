POP Power preview at the Taubman

A VIP “sneak peek” this morning of the next ticketed exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art – “POP Power” – featuring prints from artists including Any Warhol, Jeff Koons and more contemporary pop artists. Its from the collection of Portland, Oregon collector Jordan Schnitzer. POP Power opens to the general public on Saturday after member-only preview tomorrow. Much more on POP Power on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News tomorrow.

