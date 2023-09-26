Wells Fargo to invest 87 million dollars for Roanoke County facility upgrade

Wells Fargo & Company will invest 87 million dollars to upgrade its financial services customer support center in Roanoke County – which could create an additional 1100 hundred jobs, on top of the more than 1650 employees who already work there. The 4 to 5 year expansion includes technology upgrades, amenities for employee dining and wellness options. Subject to General Assembly approval, Wells Fargo could be eligible for a 15 million dollar performance grant for the Plantation Road expansion. Estimated Annual economic impact is more than 300 million dollars. It represents the largest number of new jobs announced in the region from a single project in more than 40 years according to the Roanoke Regional Partnership, where John Hull is the executive director:

(news release) ROANOKE, VA— Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) will invest $87 million to invest, modernize, and expand its customer support center in Roanoke County. The investment will allow room for the creation of approximately 1,100 new jobs and enhance the working experience for more than 1,650 current employees. This project will represent both the largest commercial office investment and single project employment announcement in Roanoke County’s history, and Wells Fargo will become the largest employer in Roanoke County with this expansion.

“Wells Fargo is excited to announce this significant commitment to the Roanoke area as an important employment center for the company,” said John W. Delaney, Head of Wells Fargo’s Consumer Operations whose team has the largest presence on site. “We’re one of the largest private employers in the Roanoke Region, and we are pleased to be able to make these investments in this space including, expanded amenities like food, health, and well-being options, as well as improved and expanded collaboration spaces, all supported through significant upgrades in technology throughout the building.”