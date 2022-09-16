Weekend Cyclocross races in Roanoke will have international audience

Some of the world’s elite cyclocross racers will compete this weekend in Roanoke, in an event that showcases local efforts to build the region’s image as an important cycling destination. It’s the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross, tomorrow and Sunday at Fallon Park. Cyclocross features bike courses that include muddy stretches and various obstacles and challenges. The competition begins at 8:00 am both days; the elite bikers compete at 2:30, and those races are streamed in the U.S. and internationally, which organizers say will only further enhance the region’s outdoor recreation image. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

