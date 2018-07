Website shows which Roanoke/NRV establishments allow dogs

A new state law means you can now take your dogs into breweries and wineries that permit k-9’s inside. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on a website that’ll tell you everywhere you can take your four-legged friends:

A link to BringMyDogs.com can be found by clicking here