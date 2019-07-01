Wasson Center modeling shows Democrats topping Trump next year

Sixteen months before the 2020 presidential election, the American electorate is hyper-polarized and more motivated Democrats could spell defeat for President Trump. That’s what Rachel Bitecofer with the Wasson Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University says her “Negative Partisanship” model is showing at this point. Bitecofer says her “Negative Partisanship Model” also shows the eventual Democratic nominee carrying Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan in 2020 – Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton in all three key states in 2016. As for Virginia:

