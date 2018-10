Wason Center analysis shows US House will flip to Democrats next month

| By

The assistant director of the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University says she is confident at this point that the U.S. House of Representatives will “flip” when voters go to the polls next month. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

