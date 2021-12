Washington’s top two QBs placed on COVID-19 list, starter uncertain

| By

With Washington’s Top Two QBs unavailable, it remains to be seen who will start for the Football team this weekend against the Eagles. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are both being placed on the Reserve / COVID-19 list. Washington will have to pick between recently signed Garrett Gilbert or other Quarterbacks left in their system with Kyle Shurmur, and Jordan Ta’amu. Washington Football Team is likely to not name a starter until Sunday.