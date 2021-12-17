Suetterlein criticizes proposed district lumping Vinton with Staunton, not Roanoke

The deadline is drawing near for the State Supreme Court to complete its redistricting work. A Roanoke-area lawmaker says the preliminary plan does a great disservice to Vinton-area residents, and he hopes the final plan will change that. The court appointed two special masters to draw up the new Congressional and General Assembly lines, and their proposal includes a State Senate district that extends from Staunton in the north to the Vinton area in the south without including most of Roanoke County or the valley. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: