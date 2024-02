Wasena bridge demolition/rebuild gets underway in May

By May the 85-year-old Wasena Bridge demolition will get underway. At a ceremonial groundbreaking this morning Roanoke City Councilman Peter Volison says supporting Wasena neighborhood businesses during the two years there will be no connection to old Southwest is an imperative. (Volosin also recalled the community engagement process the city undertook when the Franklin Road bridge to Old Southwest was torn down and replaced in 2019.)